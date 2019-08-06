

West Grey police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Bentick man after he allegedly fired an arrow at a woman east of Hanover, Ont.

Police were called to an Allan Park Road home shortly before 8 a.m. Monday for reports a man had fired an arrow from a crossbow at a female.

She was not injured and able to flee to safety.

The male was reportedly located in some bushes on a hill outside the home. He was arrested and the weapon secured after a brief negotiation with police.

He has been charged with uttering threats, weapons dangerous, two counts of possess crossbow/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and one count of failing to comply with probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton, Ont. on Tuesday.