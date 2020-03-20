LONDON, ONT -- London police are hoping to identify a suspect after a woman was pulled from her car at knife point during a carjacking last Thursday.

The incident happened at the Starbucks plaza parking lot near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road.

It was around 5 p.m. last Thursday when a man ran towards a woman who had just entered her car. The suspect opened the door and threatened the woman with a knife.

According to police she was pulled from the car as the man took the vehicle and drove off.

Police say she was not injured in the incident.

Police managed to track the vehicle to a garage on Irving Place. The suspect reversed out of the garage and fled the area after colliding with a police cruiser.

After canvassing the scene police located a knife in the garage.

Police are looking to identity the suspect; he is described as:

Caucasian, approximately 5’09”, 165 lbs, between 30-35 years of age

short auburn hair

navy blue ball cap (with white writing), a grey or white shirt, a black hooded jacket and blue jeans

The stolen vehicle was a black, 2-door 2005 Toyota Echo and it has been found.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).