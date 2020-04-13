LONDON, ONT. -- A North Huron woman has been charged with multiple offences, including obstructing peace officer and driving while under suspension after a traffic stop in Listowel.

Perth OPP say shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, they pulled over a vehicle on Davidson Avenue North after seeing an expired validation sticker.

They allege while speaking with the driver and a passenger, the officer saw cannabis readily available to the driver.

Police say they also located methamphetamine on the passenger.

While getting information from the driver, they say she used a false name, was suspended from driving, and on four probation orders.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with obstruct peace officer, four counts of failing to comply with probation order, drive motor vehicle without validated permit, fail to surrender licence, vehicle permit and insurance card, drive vehicle with cannabis available and drive while under suspension.

Two other people were also arrested.