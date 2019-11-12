

LONDON, Ont. -- After asking for the public's help in locating a woman that has not been seen since Nov. 1, police now say she has been found safe.

Kalicia Henhawk, 28, of London had not been seen for 12 days, but was only reported missing to police on Monday.

She was last seen on Nov. 1 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of King Street at Maitland Street.

Police and her family had been concerned for her welfare.