Woman last seen November 1st located safe
Kalicia Henhawk is seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:26AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:49PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- After asking for the public's help in locating a woman that has not been seen since Nov. 1, police now say she has been found safe.
Kalicia Henhawk, 28, of London had not been seen for 12 days, but was only reported missing to police on Monday.
She was last seen on Nov. 1 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of King Street at Maitland Street.
Police and her family had been concerned for her welfare.