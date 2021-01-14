LONDON, ONT -- Just two weeks into the year and Sarnia police are investigating their second homicide.

Police are holding the scene at an address on Lee Court after an incident left a woman dead and a man arrested.

Officers along with EMS and Fire responded to the address around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have taken a man into custody however charges have not been reported.

The identities of the victim and the man arrested have not been released.

Officers are expected to remain on scene at Lee Court for some time as the investigation is in its early stages.

This is the second homicide in less than a week that police in Sarnia have investigated.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 32-year-old Timothy James Noj had been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez over the weekend.