CHATHAM-KENT, Ont - A 75-year-old woman has died following a crash in Chatham-Kent Monday evening.

Police are investigating the crash that occurred just after 6 p.m. on Riverview Line between Bloomfield Road and Dillon Road.

According to police the woman was westbound on Riverview Line, when she left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.