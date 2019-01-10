

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a woman and her family dog are safe after she jumped into the frigid waters of Long Point Bay to rescue the pooch.

They say the incident happened earlier this week, when the dog jumped into the water and the woman called 9-1-1.

Police say that instead of waiting for emergency services to arrive, the woman followed her dog into the water to save it.

They say neither she nor the animal suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.