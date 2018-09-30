Featured
Woman injured in Blackfriars Street shooting
File
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 10:07AM EDT
A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a home on Blackfriars Street.
Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police were notified about the shooting at 25 Blackfriars.
A woman was located suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to hospital in critical condition.
A man was arrested at the scene and is in custody.
A gun was recovered and police say there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation continues.