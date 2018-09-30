

A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a home on Blackfriars Street.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police were notified about the shooting at 25 Blackfriars.

A woman was located suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to hospital in critical condition.

A man was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

A gun was recovered and police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation continues.