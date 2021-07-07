LONDON, ONT. -- A woman remains in hospital after a vehicle theft in London, Ont. Wednesday.

Police say the incident took place around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Cheapside and William streets.

Police originally described the incident as a a hit-and-run but later said a silver Jeep was stolen from the victim. She was injured while trying to intervene and fell from the vehicle as it sped off.

Responding officers found the woman lying in the street and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep with an Ontario licence plate CBES711 remains at large.

Cheapside Street is currently closed between William Street and Logan Avenue while officers continue to investigate.