Woman injured after allegedly being assaulted with padlock in St. Thomas park
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:15PM EDT
A St. Thomas man is facing several charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a park over the weekend.
Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canron Parkette on Talbot Street.
According to investigators a man and woman - who are known to each other - were arguing in the park when the man struck the woman with a padlock attached to a bike chain as she turned to leave.
The 49-year-old woman was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The 64-year-old St. Thomas man was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance and mischief.
He was later released on a promise to appear following a court heairng.