A St. Thomas man is facing several charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a park over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canron Parkette on Talbot Street.

According to investigators a man and woman - who are known to each other - were arguing in the park when the man struck the woman with a padlock attached to a bike chain as she turned to leave.

The 49-year-old woman was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 64-year-old St. Thomas man was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance and mischief.

He was later released on a promise to appear following a court heairng.