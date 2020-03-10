LONDON, ONT -- A 31-year-old man is facing five charges after a verbal argument turned violent at an address in Simcoe, Ont. over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a home on Montclair Crescent around noon on Sunday after a woman was allegedly assaulted along with a family pet.

The assault took place after a verbal argument with the suspect turned violent.

The extent of the woman’s or the pet’s injuries is not known.

The suspect fled the scene but was quickly located by officers and arrested without incident.

The man is facing the following charges: