Highway 3 has reopened in Haldimand County after a crash that claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman.

Police say two vehicles, one westbound and the other eastbound, collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the community of Jarvis.

They say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released at the request of the family.

The other driver, a 35-year-old man, was hurt but is expected to survive.

Highway 3 was closed from Haldimand Road 70 to Old Highway 3 for five hours while emergency crews were on scene.

With files from The Canadian Press