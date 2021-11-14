Woman dies following hit and run incident, London police continue to investigate

Windsor, Ont. -

A woman who sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in London, Ont. has succumbed to her injuries, police say.

Members of the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit attended the 300 block of Spruce Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday after a man and woman were walking in the area and were allegedly struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say the man sustained minor injuries while the woman was taken transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The woman’s identity will not be released to the public at the request of her family.

Police to investigate the incident and is looking for the public’s assistance with any information.

The vehicle was described as a newer-style silver sedan, which may have sustained damage to the passenger side mirror and body of the car.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.