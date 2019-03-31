

The Canadian Press





Via Rail says one of its trains struck a vehicle in southwestern Ontario on Sunday, sending one woman to hospital in critical condition. Chatham-Kent Police say that woman has since died of her injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Crown corporation says Train 76 from Windsor to Toronto struck a vehicle in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

None of the train's passengers or crew were hurt, but paramedics say the motor vehicle's lone occupant was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the woman's name but she was 54 years old at the time of the collision.

Chatham-Kent police said Sunday afternoon that Keil Drive South was closed between Richmond Street and Park Avenue West, and asked motorists to avoid the area.

The collision caused numerous delays, but Via Rail said Sunday evening that Train 76 had resumed its journey.

(With files from CTV London)