Woman deceased after possible drowning incident in Point Edward, Ont.

A woman from Ottawa has died following a possible drowning incident in Point Edward on Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by Lambton County OPP, police say that at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Saturday, OPP received a call from the Sarnia Police Service for a report of a possible drowning at a beach near Ford Street in Point Edward, north of Sarnia.

Fire crews from Sarnia and Point Edward, in tandem with the United States Coast Guard and a member of the public, assisted OPP in rescuing two people in the water who appeared to be in distress.

Police say both individuals were transported to a Sarnia-area hospital for treatment.

37-year-old Gina Annocial of Ottawa was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The second individual was treated and released.

Police say more updates will be provided to the public when available.