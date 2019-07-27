

CTV London





St. Thomas police say a woman escaped from a garage where she was being held by driving a vehicle through it.

Police say they were called to a north-end residence Friday about a domestic dispute.

The woman was held against her will in the garage, police say. She used the motor vehicle to crash through the door.

A 23-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with forcible confinement.

He was released with a future court date and a set of conditions.