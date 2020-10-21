LONDON, ONT -- A woman who was followed and then chased by an unknown man in Simcoe, Ont. was able to find safety in a nearby house according to provincial police.

Norfolk OPP are looking to identify the male suspect in the incident that happened around 11:25 p.m. Monday on Colborne Street South.

According to police the woman was walking southbound when she noticed she was being followed by a white vehicle without any lights on.

The driver then exited the vehicle and charged at the woman, however she was able to run to a nearby home to get help.

The suspect got back in his vehicle and fled southbound.

Scared female flees to nearby home at Colborne St South in #Simcoe to ask for #help after being chased by unknown male in a white Subaru. #OPP is continuing to investigate. Anyone with info, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/gLDnIRSrCT — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 20, 2020

The suspect is described as a male with a heavy build. He was wearing a red hat, a black sweater and blue pants. The vehicle is described as a 2005 older model white, four door Subaru.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and are also hoping to find any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.