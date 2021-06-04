LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 25-year-old woman in relation to an arson back in January.

On Jan. 31, fire crews attended a fire on the third floor of 136 Albert St.

Several residents were either evacuated or had to remain in their units until it was safe to evacuate.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire that caused $25,000 in damages.

At the time the fire was considered suspicious and now police have charged a suspect.

The woman is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

She will appear in court in August.