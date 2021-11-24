Woman charged in armed robbery at White Oaks Mall

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Police have charged a London, Ont. woman after an armed robbery at a south end shopping mall.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a store in side White Oaks Mall.

According to police, a store employee observed a woman select items and attempt to leave the store without paying, when confronted by a mall security officer, she reportedly brandished a handgun.

The then fled on foot and police were contacted.

A suspect was arrested a short time later in the area of Bradley Avenue and Jalna Boulevard.

Stolen property and a replica firearm were recovered.

As a result of the police investigation, a 31-year-old London woman has been charged with armed robbery and failing to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.