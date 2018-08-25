

An Owen Sound woman is facing charges after a vehicle slammed into a light standard, causing a light to crash down on the sidewalk.

Police say the 37-year-old was driving a GMC Envoy was travelling on 10th Street East when the driver checked her phone.

They say she was attempting to confirm an address and while checking the phone, the vehicle jumped the sidewalk.

The pole of the light standard remained standing but had significant damage.

The vehicle also had major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries.

She has been charged with using a handheld communication device and careless driving.