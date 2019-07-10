

CTV London





Huron County OPP have charged a Goderich woman after a two-year-old suffered significant injuries due to allegedly falling out of the back of a van while it was moving.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Auburn around 7:30 p.m .Tuesday for a report of an injured child.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the child was allegedly injured by falling out of a moving van through the rear hatch onto the roadway.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was driving the van with several passengers when the incident occurred.

A roadside screening test was administered and police say the woman registered a fail. Additional tests at the Huron OPP Detachment both showed blood alcohol levels above the legal limit.

As a result, the woman has been charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration over 80 and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Her vehicle was impounded and her licence suspended for an automatic 90 days.

She was later released from custody with a court date on July 29.