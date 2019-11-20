LONDON, Ont. -- The Hanover Police Service says a 30-year-old woman was arrested after an attempted abduction from a medical clinic.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a six-month-old in a car seat carrier was "temporarily taken from the mother's care in the waiting area."

The mother and others in the area quickly intervened and the child was returned uninjured.

Police were on scene in minutes and say the suspect was arrested after a brief struggle.

The 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted abduction of a child under 14 years.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 519-364-2411.