LONDON, ONT -- A 51-year-old London woman is facing five different charges in relation to an armed robbery of a convenience store in east London.

On Saturday around 10:20 p.m. a woman entered a convenience store on Dundas Street East in the Argyle neighbourhood armed with what appeared to be a gun.

She demanded money from the clerk before fleeing.

After an investigation police were able to identify the suspect and make an arrest.

The woman has been charged with the following offences:

Armed robbery;

Pointing a firearm;

Disguise with intent;

Carry concealed weapon; and

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police seized a replica firearm during the arrest.