A London woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle and smashed it into another car near Lambeth Thursday.

Police say a silver Audi TT was stolen from a Delaware home around 3 p.m..

About twenty minutes later, it crashed into another car on Longwoods Road near Murray Road.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

A 38 year-old London woman is facing charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and theft of motor vehicle.

She will appear in court June 11.