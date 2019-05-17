Featured
Woman charged after allegedly stealing and crashing car near Lambeth
Longwoods Road crash on May 16, 2019. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 12:40PM EDT
A London woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle and smashed it into another car near Lambeth Thursday.
Police say a silver Audi TT was stolen from a Delaware home around 3 p.m..
About twenty minutes later, it crashed into another car on Longwoods Road near Murray Road.
Three people suffered minor injuries.
A 38 year-old London woman is facing charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and theft of motor vehicle.
She will appear in court June 11.