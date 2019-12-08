LONDON, ONT. -- A 19-year-old West Grey woman is facing charges of dangerous driving after allegedly speeding with a man clinging onto the hood of her vehicle.

On Dec. 5, the woman was confronted by a Baseline Road homeowner who claimed she was damaging his mailbox.

Police say that's when she hit the gas, causing him to land on the hood.

She continued driving at a high rate of speed with the man still on the vehicle.

The driver eventually stopped the car and the man was able to get off without injury.

The accused will appear in a Walkerton court Jan. 8.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to contact West Grey police at 519-371-6911.