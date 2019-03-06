

The Canadian Press





GREY HIGHLANDS, Ont. -- Provincial police say an accidental 911 call helped them make two unexpected arrests in southern Ontario.

OPP say officers were called to a home in Markdale, Ont., after emergency dispatchers got a call on Tuesday morning.

They say a woman at the home explained that she had dialled 911 accidentally while setting up a new phone.

But police say they soon discovered that the 43-year-old woman was wanted by police in Barrie, Ont. for an unspecified offence.

They say they also found a 39-year-old man from Chatsworth Township, Ont., who was allegedly violating parole conditions by being at the home.

The woman was arrested and turned over to Barrie police, while the man was held in custody pending a bail hearing later this week.