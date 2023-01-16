Woman behind Woodman Ave. explosion suing food and drink provider at Budweiser Gardens

The Kitchener woman involved in an impaired driving crash that resulted in a massive explosion in London in Aug. 2019 is suing the company that provides food and drinks at Budweiser Gardens.

Daniella Leis is facing a number of civil lawsuits in relation to the Woodman Avenue crash and says Ovations Ontario Food Services should share liability.

The statement of claim says, among other things, the company served her alcohol, didn't monitor how much she was drinking, let her drink more than she should have and ejected her from the venue without making sure she was not going to drive impaired.

The lawsuit against Ovations Ontario says the crash would not have happened if the company had not been negligent.

According to the agreed statement of facts at her criminal trial, Leis crashed her vehicle into a home on Woodman Avenue, severing the gas line and causing an explosion that destroyed one house and left several others unsafe or uninhabitable.

In October 2020, Leis pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. She was handed a three-year jail term in February 2021.

This is a statement of claim and the allegations haven't yet been tested in court.

— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Krista Simpson