Woman behind Woodman Ave. explosion allegedly suing food and drink provider at Budweiser Gardens

Published reports Monday say the Waterloo woman of an impaired driving crash that resulted in a massive explosion on Woodman Avenue in August, 2019 is suing the company that provides food and drinks at Budweiser Gardens.

In a statement of claim, Daniella Leis and her father allege that Ovations Ontario Food Services needs to bear some of the liability from lawsuits filed against her by affected neighbours.

Leis plead guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Leis was handed a three year jail term in February 2021 after she admitted she was consuming alcohol at a concert prior to driving the wrong way on Queens Avenue where she slammed into a home's gas line.