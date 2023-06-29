Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations

One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.

Police said in 2021, while working at a business in the south end of the city, a suspect conducted 262 fraudulent returns to her personal bank accounts, worth approximately $30,000.

Then in 2022, police said the suspect defrauded a client of approximately $1,300 while working as a Personal Support Worker.

Through their investigation, police determined the same woman was responsible for both frauds, and she was arrested Wednesday at about 9 p.m.

As a result, a 40-year-old woman from London, Ont. has been charged with fraud over $5,000, and fraud under $5,000.

She has a court date scheduled in London in August.