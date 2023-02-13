Woman arrested following attempted arson in east London

A London woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to damage property and trying to set a fire in the city’s east end.

Police say a woman was seen outside a home on Margaret Street Saturday around 10:15 a.m. attempting to start a fire. She also made threats to damage property.

The woman was reported to police and at around 10:40 a.m. she was arrested.

During a search, police found flammable material, bear spray and a replica firearm.

There was no reported property damage, police say.

The 54-year-old woman has been charged with the following:

Two (2) counts of carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm;

Uttering threats of property damage;

Possession of incendiary material; and

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device.

She remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Monday in relation to the charges.