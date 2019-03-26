

Police say a 27-year-old London woman is facing charges after a stabbing that happened on Saturday night.

Officers were called to ahome near Kipps Lane and Arbour Glen Crescent after an incident involving a man and two women.

According to investigators, one of the women allegedly punched the man, and when she was asked to leave by the other woman, she allegedly stabbed her.

The woman who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled, but was located and arrested by police on Monday afternoon.

She has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and assault.