Woman arrested after man stabbed in latest incident at public housing high rise
The high rise apartment at 580 Dundas Street in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- London police are in the early stages of an investigation into a stabbing that left one man injured and a woman arrested Monday morning.
The incident took place at 580 Dundas Street, a building that is part of Middlesex London Housing.
Emergency crews were called around 8 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital, his current condition is not known.
Police say a woman was arrested on scene.
This is not the first violent incident to take place at the building which is across the street from London Police Headquarters.
In April a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting prompting calls for change at the building.
Police are in the initial stages of investigating the latest incident, more information will be provided as it becomes available.