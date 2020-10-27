LONDON, ONT -- London police are in the early stages of an investigation into a stabbing that left one man injured and a woman arrested Monday morning.

The incident took place at 580 Dundas Street, a building that is part of Middlesex London Housing.

Emergency crews were called around 8 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, his current condition is not known.

Police say a woman was arrested on scene.

This is not the first violent incident to take place at the building which is across the street from London Police Headquarters.

In April a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting prompting calls for change at the building.

Police are in the initial stages of investigating the latest incident, more information will be provided as it becomes available.