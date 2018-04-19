

CTV London





A 51-year-old woman formerly of St. Thomas was arrested after police say she rammed a police cruiser.

St. Thomas officers pulled her over around 8 p.m. Monday night during a traffic stop on Woodworth Avenue.

The woman was wanted on a warrant for dangerous driving.

Police say she rammed a cruiser being driven by an officer as he attempted to stop her on April 7.

Officers saw the woman driving her vehicle back in town and took her into custody.

No one was injured during the original incident.

Damage to the police cruiser is estimated at just under $1,000.

The woman was released on a Promise To Appear In Court.