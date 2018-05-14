Featured
Woman airlifted to hospital after rollover in Haldimand County
CTV London
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 10:10AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Mississauga's of the New Credit First Nation in Haldimand County.
Police say at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Friday emergency crews were called to Mississauga Road near Ojibway Road for a vehicle that had skidded off the road.
Police say the vehicle had rolled over and left both occupants inside trapped.
The 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle was airlifted to hospital. They say it was later determined she had suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The 27-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say their investigation is continuing.