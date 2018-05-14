

CTV London





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Mississauga's of the New Credit First Nation in Haldimand County.

Police say at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Friday emergency crews were called to Mississauga Road near Ojibway Road for a vehicle that had skidded off the road.

Police say the vehicle had rolled over and left both occupants inside trapped.

The 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle was airlifted to hospital. They say it was later determined she had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is continuing.