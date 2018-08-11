Featured
Woman air-lifted to hospital following Oxford crash
The second vehicle involved in a two car crash is seen here in Blandford-Blenheim Township August 10, 2018.
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Oxford OPP are investigating a serious collision that sent one person to hospital by air ambulance.
OPP say about 3:45 p.m. Friday, there was a two-vehicle crash at Oxford Road 4 at Township Road 3 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.
A female driver had to be extricated and was air-lifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle and adult passengers from each vehicle, were transported to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours while OPP investigated.