Oxford OPP are investigating a serious collision that sent one person to hospital by air ambulance.

OPP say about 3:45 p.m. Friday, there was a two-vehicle crash at Oxford Road 4 at Township Road 3 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

A female driver had to be extricated and was air-lifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle and adult passengers from each vehicle, were transported to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while OPP investigated.