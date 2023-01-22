Woman accused of poisoning a person charged with attempted murder

A Southgate woman has been charged with attempted murder following allegations she intentionally poisoned another person.

West Grey police launched an investigation on Jan. 19, after allegations surfaced that the 56-year-old poisoned a person with the intent to cause death. A search warrant was obtained the next day.

On Saturday, police arrested Barbara Ann Ellis as a result of the investigation. She has been charged with attempt to commit murder and administer noxious substance.

She remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Grey Police Service at 519-269-3046 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.