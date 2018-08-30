Featured
Woman, 81, identified as victim in fatal crash
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:07AM EDT
WALLACEBURG, Ont. -- Provincial police say an 81-year-old woman is dead after a crash in southwestern Ontario.
Police say the collision happened Tuesday near Chatham-Kent when the woman drove through a stop sign and hit a dump truck.
They say she was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police have identified her as Catherine Tiffin of Wallaceburg, Ont.