Witnesses sought in fatal Southdale crash investigation

London police are asking for public help as their investigation into a fatal collision nearly two weeks ago continues.

The crash happened on Southdale Road between Wharncliffe Road and Wellington Road around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The 36-year-old female driver of one vehicle died while the 22-year-old male driver of the second vehicle remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area that evening, or who may have dashcam video or surveillance footage at the time of the crash, or immediately before or afterward, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.