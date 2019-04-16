Featured
Witnesses sought after swastika painted on sidewalk in North Perth
A swastika was spray painted on a sidewalk in North Perth, Ont. sometime on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Source: Perth County OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 11:24AM EDT
Perth County OPP are investigating after a swastika was spray painted on a sidewalk in North Perth over the weekend.
Police say the incident happened sometime on Saturday, and they were alerted by a homeowner that the image had been painted in front of their residence.
Investigators also found a stop sign in the area that had been tagged with the letters 'VIP.'
The tagging is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.hc-cs.ca/.