Witnesses say a woman was stabbed in east London, Ont.

An employee at a variety store on Dundas Street, east of Clarke Road, said a person wandered into the store saying they had been attacked. The incident allegedly happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The employee closed the store to call 9-1-1.

They said a woman was transported to hospital.

Her condition is not known at this time.

CTV News has reached out to London, Ont. police for more information, but they have not yet commented.