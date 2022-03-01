'Without it I would not be sitting here today': London addiction recovery program to close
An addiction recovery centre that has helped dozens of people over the last two years is closing its program at the end of the month because they have run out of donations, which helped keep its program running — The Centre of Hope itself will remain running.
According to the Salvation Army, “the 26 residents who are part of the Recovery Community Centre within the London Centre of Hope will remain housed on-site and avail of other essential programs and services.”
“Without it, I would not be where I am sitting today,” said Raimond Blizzard.
Blizzard is one of 150 people who have sought help at the recovery centre at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope.
He is a recovering alcoholic, who's been sober for 26 months and has relied on London’s recovery community centre to get the help he needed.
“At the end of my use and addiction, I had lost most things in my life, including my desire to live. In a down and out state I entered detox for the first time and asked for help,” said Blizzard.
Since donations have run out, the recovery program will no longer operate at the end of March.
“It’s devastating to us,” said Jon DeActis, the executive director. “This was a gap program that fit between those who are struggling on the street or in detox to going to treatment and this was the gap that we needed in our community.”
For the last two years, the centre has provided 26 rooms, along with counselling to those struggling with addictions.
“I know from experience in early recovery, change is a terrifying thing so when an opportunity is potentially going to change or be taken away it leads to a lot of uncertainty,” Blizzard said.
Despite the pending closure of the centre, he believes there are other ways people fighting addictions can find support, through sponsors and meetings.
“There are lots of supports out there it's just having the ability to stay focused and to achieve what’s required to be successful in those programs,” said Blizzard.
Though there are treatment options available in London, the recovery centre is the first of its kind, according to DeActis. “It’s the only program we’re aware of like this, in Canada.”
Without the centre, those struggling with addiction will likely have to wait several months for a bed in a new treatment centre.
However, the executive director says they’ll do their best to continue the support their community has built.
“We’ve come to the end and we’re looking towards other opportunities we can find to continue the program,” said DeActis.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: U.S. says Russian convoy is stalled outside Kyiv
A senior U.S. defence official says the Russian convoy still appears to be stalled outside the city centre of Kyiv, and has made no real progress in the last couple days.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Canadians' COVID-19 concerns waning as provinces remove restrictions: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show Canadians' concerns about COVID-19 are waning as provinces continue to loosen public health measures and remove some restrictions.
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'
Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
WestJet to buy Sunwing amid turbulent global travel market
The WestJet Group has announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations, marking a foray into the holiday tour market as competition among Canadian carriers heats up.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 deaths; 24 in hospital
Region of Waterloo Public Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped by six.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.
Windsor
-
Is Canada up for the 'semiconductor challenge'?
As a microchip shortage continues to idle the automotive industry in Windsor, the federal government is set to spend $150 million to develop domestic production of electronic components.
-
Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine
Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.
-
Barrie
-
Two suspects knock on door, assault resident: Orillia OPP says
Provincial police are appealing to the public to help identify two suspects and a vehicle involved in an alleged assault with a weapon near Orillia.
-
Tiffin Conservation Centre receives $1,000 grant to fund children's program
A group of retired teachers have donated $1,000 to fund a children's program at a nature centre in Utopia.
-
'The COVID-19 pandemic is not over,' Dr. Gardner urges caution as restrictions lift
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to continue practicing preventative measures as the province lifts restrictions and vaccine mandates.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enough
A new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
-
Ontario funding 13 economic development projects in Greater Sudbury
More than a dozen projects in the Greater Sudbury area are getting a cash injection from the Ontario government to help create new jobs in the north.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to spike another 14 cents per litre over next two days
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Toronto
-
Advocates identify man found frozen to death at Toronto bus stop in January
For the first time this winter, homeless advocates have confirmed the identity of one of at least four people who froze and died on the streets of Toronto.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to spike another 14 cents per litre over next two days
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
One Ontario city makes list of top 100 most-loved travel destinations in the world
A new list revealing the top 100 travel destinations worldwide has been released and one city in Ontario city has made the cut.
Montreal
-
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
-
Laval car owner finds GPS tracker after man spotted on surveillance video in his driveway
A police investigation is underway after a man in Laval made a surprising discovery on his car after spotting someone in his driveway.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
-
Heavy snow leads to slick roads, school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Wintry weather has prompted school closures and made for a tricky commute in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
-
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
Bank of Canada rate hike won't cool Calgary's hot housing market: ATB Financial
'There’s only so much this interest hike can do to slow what’s already a super hot housing market,' said Rob Roach with ATB Financial.
-
Alberta in talks to open overdose prevention sites
Alberta says it is in talks with social agencies in the province's two major cities to open new drug overdose prevention sites.
Edmonton
-
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
-
Alberta to spend $300M to add intensive care beds in hospitals
Alberta's health minister says the government will spend $300 million over the next three years to add more intensive care beds in hospitals.
-
Death of man in southeast Edmonton confirmed a homicide: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in southeast Edmonton last week was a homicide, police say.
Vancouver
-
New type of COVID-19 vaccine to be available in B.C. in the 'next few days'; plant-based shot to come
A new type of COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon in British Columbia, according to the province's top doctor.
-
Home sales up 50 per cent in just one month in Vancouver area: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the region saw a 50 per cent jump between January and February in the number of homes sold, as the market experienced a modest increase in new listings.
-
3 girls approached by stranger were asked to go for a ride with him, police in Penticton say
Police are praising the "street smarts" of three girls following a report of a child luring case in Penticton.