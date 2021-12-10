'Without a trace': Sarnia police intensify search for former Londoner

Sarnia, Ont. -

Sarnia police have stepped up the search for John Adams, a 61-year-old man who disappeared without a trace on Thanksgiving Monday.

Det.-Const. Alex Cunningham says the case of the former Londoner is now a major investigation.

“Really, as an investigative team, we cannot rule out whether there was criminal activity involved.”

Adams vanished from a three-storey apartment at 821 Devine St. in Sarnia between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on October 11.

His daughter, who has now searching for Adams for two months, is distraught.

Looking through family pictures of her dad, Paige Hunt recalls a man she calls her "best friend."

“He took me to the movies all the time. We’d build forts together. Like, he was the coolest dad ever.”

It was Hunt who last reported seeing Adams.

Her father had moved to Sarnia less than three months before to be closer to her, her fiancé and his newborn grandson.

On Thanksgiving Monday, as he often would, Hunt says Adams asked to borrow her mountain bike to go for a ride through Sarnia.

“And he said, he’d be back later, and he never came back."

When Adams failed to show for Thanksgiving dinner, Paige was initially annoyed her father did not show. Soon after, she began to worry.

“We’re hoping for an optimistic outcome to this," states Cunningham.

He says police are exploring all options to determine what happened to Adams.

Both he and the family say depression is not a likely issue.

“No history of suicidal behaviour or mental health issues. No history of him leaving for extending periods of time. So it is definitely out of his usual style of behaviour.”

Adams's bank accounts are untouched and there is no security camera footage that indicates his path of travel, leaving police one clue: the bike he asked to borrow.

An advertisement for a the same type of bike John Adams was last seen riding. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

Like Adams, it has not been seen since October 11.

Hunt tells CTV News London she has searched with family and friends for any trace of her father and the bike along Sarnia’s waterfront and city trails.

But just like the police investigation, they have turned up no clues.

“The more time that passes by, the more I get worried. It breaks my heart. It’s not looking good at all.”

Hunt, her family, and the police hope the public can help.

“Somebody has to know something. How does somebody vanish into thin air?”

But there is still hope and, with the season, faith. Through tears, Hunt expresses her wish for her dad to see his grandson for the holidays.

“He’s just starting to say 'mama.' And my dad is not here to see it -- 100 per cent, I want my dad home for Christmas.”

If you can help Sarnia police with the investigation, you are asked to call Cunningham at 519-344-8861, ext. #6237.