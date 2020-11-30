LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service's Traffic Unit wants to get the word out that they are now on the streets with the annual Festive RIDE program. However it’s clear that some motorists aren’t getting the message.

“We dealt with one driver, male in his 30s, on a Saturday for impaired driving and then again on Sunday, the following day for impaired driving again,” says Const. Brad Yeo.

Despite more people staying at home because of COVID-19, the impaired driving numbers are surprising this year.

In all of 2019 there were 300 impaired driving charges and so far in the first 11 months of 2020 it already sits at 319.

“It's unfortunate that we're dealing with this many impaired drivers here in London and we still have a month to go in 2020,” says Yeo.

Breaking down the numbers even further, about one-third of those charged are due to drug use.

“We've actually benefitted from quite a few standardized field sobriety officers who are able to detect drug use,” Yeo adds.

London police are warning motorists that the Festive RIDE Program can take place anytime, night or day on the streets of London until Jan. 2.

Yeo says, “We encourage people to be responsible, don't drink and drive, have a safe ride home, plan ahead and be sober.”