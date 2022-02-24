Winter weather travel advisory scaled back for region, 5 cm of snow now expected

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for parts of Southern Ontario, but less snow is now expected.

It includes Middlesex-London, Lambton, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and areas to the east.

A developing low pressure centre will bring about 5 cm of snow Friday morning. It's expected to taper off by late morning. Residents can expect a lot of blowing snow as well.

Motorists should use extreme caution while on the roads, slow down and drive according to conditions.