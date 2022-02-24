Winter weather travel advisory issued for Southern Ontario

Here we go again. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Southern Ontario.

It stretches from Windsor-Essex to the Quebec border and includes Middlesex-London, Lambton, Elgin, Chatham-Kent, Oxford, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Haldimand-Norfolk.

A developing low pressure centre will bring snow to the region starting Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected along with a lot of blowing snow.

Motorists should use extreme caution while on the roads, slow down and drive according to conditions.