Featured
Winter weather travel advisory in effect Wednesday Morning
Drivers had to deal with whiteouts and delays due to crashes along Highway 401 at London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:10AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:11AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for London-Middlesex as “a quick” 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected this morning.
A band of heavy snow began moving through the area early Wednesday morning and is expected to leave the roads messy for the morning commute.
Motorists are advised to take extra time and use caution when heading out.