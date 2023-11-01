LONDON
London

    Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday morning

    The first weather advisory of the season is in effect for southwestern Ontario.

    Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are all covered by the advisory, warning of lake effect snow that could be heavy at times.

    According to Environment Canada, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point will be affected.

    Lake effect snow should remain primarily west of the City of London. The lake effect snow will taper in intensity later this morning.

    Some areas could see upwards of five to 15 cm of snow with reduced visibility on some roadways. 

