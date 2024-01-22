Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London, Ont. region
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London and surrounding counties with locally heavy snowfall and reduced visibility forecast for Tuesday.
According to Environment Canada, a winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Tuesday. Potential hazards include locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm and reduced visibility.
The snowfall is forecast to begin early Tuesday morning, and will continue throughout the day, being heavy at times, before tapering off to periods of light snow Tuesday evening.
Included in the advisory are London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.
Environment Canada is warning the public that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, and that motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.
“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” Environment Canada said.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Monday night: Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets ending this evening then cloudy and 60 per cent chance of light snow this evening and after midnight. Snow beginning overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and after midnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low – 4 C. Wind chill near – 10.
Tuesday: Snow at times heavy. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0 C. Wind chill – 6 in the morning.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.
Friday: Cloudy. High 6 C.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 2 C.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 0 C.
