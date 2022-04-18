It might be spring and the tulips are trying to bloom, but winter isn’t done with the London region just yet.

According to Environment Canada, there is currently a winter weather travel advisory in effect for London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County and Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County.

The forecast is calling for between 4cm and 8cm of snowfall on Monday — at times heavy — with the potential for reduced visibility at times, with winds sustained at 20 km/h and a high of 4C. Snowfall accumulation in London, Ont. is estimated at 5cm.

Environment Canada says the precipitation will begin as rain and will then quickly change over to snow Monday. Above freezing temperatures early in the day might limit the amount of snowfall accumulation.

The snow is expected to end late Monday evening and be overcast, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low hovering around zero degrees. Winds will be steady as 20 km/h. Overnight snow accumulation for London is estimated at 2cm.

Going into Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for overcast skies, changing over to a chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon. The temperature will hover around zero degrees with a low of -4C. Winds will be steady at approximately 40 km/h, and gusting to 70 km/h before tapering off.

As visibility and road conditions are expected to be impacted, Environment Canada is urging drivers to take extra caution.