Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London area

Travel conditions could be "hazardous" today, accordintg to Environment Candaa.

Snow associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario — the snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain later in the day.

The difficult travel conditions are expected once the snow arrives, which is expected to be heaviest after the morning commute. The afternoon commute could also be significantly impacted.

Environment Canada warns that motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Counties included in the special weather statement

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Elgin

Sarnia-Lambton

Oxford-Brant

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning then changing to rain this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 2.

Tuesday night: Rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers. Flurries beginning before morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 after midnight. Low plus 1.

Wednesday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 1.

Friday: Cloudy. High minus 1.

Saturday: Snow. Windy. High minus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.